The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $15.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Lion Electric stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 723,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,895. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 52.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Lion Electric by 485.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 496,657 shares during the period. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

