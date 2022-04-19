Thrive Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:THACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 19th

Thrive Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:THACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 19th. Thrive Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Thrive Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

THACU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08. Thrive Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

