Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TWI opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Titan International has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Titan International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

