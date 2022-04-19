Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Trading Down 19.3%

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 19.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,400% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

About Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers mobile monitoring systems, stationery monitoring systems, and smart truck systems. The company also offers hardware, including level gauges, displays, telematics, mobile accessories, flow meters, tank scan, and transmitters.

