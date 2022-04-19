TomoChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.13 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $104.13 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,382,200 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling TomoChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

