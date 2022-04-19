Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 12,849 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $28,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $303,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

A stock opened at $123.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.06 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

