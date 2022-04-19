Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 5,177 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,739 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $23,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 84 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $503.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $567.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $486.74 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

