Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 57,660 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $31,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $123.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

