Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 11,297 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $19,953,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $145.27 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.96.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

