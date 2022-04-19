Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 13,650 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.