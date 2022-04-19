Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 14,558 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Trimble worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRMB opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

