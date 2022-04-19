Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 64,095 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,095 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Equity Residential worth $26,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

EQR stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $70.98 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

