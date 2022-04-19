Toronto Dominion Bank Has $24.73 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $24,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.93.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $271.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.18. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.94 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.