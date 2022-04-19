Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 152.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,334 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $29,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average of $145.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.97%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

