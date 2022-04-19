Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 17,309 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.28. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

