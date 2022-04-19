Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 532,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,333 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $28,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

