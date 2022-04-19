Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,037,108 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,037,108 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.75% of TransAlta worth $22,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TransAlta by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after acquiring an additional 39,077 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after acquiring an additional 571,634 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at $23,860,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAC. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

