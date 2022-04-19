TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.16

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 12019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRTX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $873.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 360.86, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 852,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 36,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.