Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.86 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $19.15 million and $5.86 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $8.13 or 0.00019634 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

