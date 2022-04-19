TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

TCON opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 101,196 shares of company stock valued at $228,350. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

