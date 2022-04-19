Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.78. 31,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average is $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.35 million, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.78. Transcat has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $101.05.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.17 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

