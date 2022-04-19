Travala.com (AVA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.50 Million

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $71.91 million and $4.50 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00003462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.65 or 0.07467112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,740.81 or 0.99885559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00041936 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,916,287 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

