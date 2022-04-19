TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Gap Up to $13.61

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.61, but opened at $13.89. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 3,432 shares.

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.65.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

