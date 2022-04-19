Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will post sales of $25.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $25.30 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $21.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $125.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $126.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $138.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $140.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TUFN shares. Colliers Securities cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 64,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,625. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $474.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

