TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TUI (Get Rating)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.