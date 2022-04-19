Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.43.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

