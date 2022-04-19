U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 8,630,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.88. 7,707,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,126,825. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.