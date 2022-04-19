UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.90

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.90 and last traded at $122.90, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.90.

UCBJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Get UCB alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.86.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.