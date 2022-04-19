Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $465.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.18.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $415.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.70. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.