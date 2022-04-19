UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.41 and the lowest is $5.10. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $4.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $21.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $22.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.34 to $25.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $537.70. 2,206,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,819. The company has a market capitalization of $505.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

