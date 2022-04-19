USDJ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $687,614.00 (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.80 million and $687,614.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.69 or 0.07443821 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,342.58 or 1.00155450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00048545 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.