USDK Trading Up 0.7% This Week (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.62 million and approximately $51.67 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00045591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.99 or 0.07426151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,384.42 or 1.00139555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00049419 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.