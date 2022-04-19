Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.60 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.57). Approximately 35,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 67,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.08. The company has a market cap of £46.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50.

In other news, insider Mark Cutler acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($81,967.21).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising steel piling and driven piling services; and drilled piling services.

