Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $5.42 on Tuesday, reaching $182.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,400. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.