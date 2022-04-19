Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.47. 12,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,767. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

