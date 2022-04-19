Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after purchasing an additional 684,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,565,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

WCN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.20. 31,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.75 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

