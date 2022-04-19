VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

Shares of REMX stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.41. 211,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,996. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.54. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $76.36 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

