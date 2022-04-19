Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,939,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,658,000 after buying an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,813,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.82. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

