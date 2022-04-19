Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, reaching $190.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,791. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $176.31 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.78.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

