VAULT Price Hits $1.23 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. VAULT has a market cap of $693,300.57 and approximately $1,086.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VAULT has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.61 or 0.07416679 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,380.93 or 1.00015750 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00036774 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 562,496 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

