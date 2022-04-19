VeChain (VET) Trading 2% Higher This Week

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 2% higher against the dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.95 billion and approximately $224.50 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000092 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008731 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.