Verso Token Market Capitalization Tops $10.49 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Verso Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045017 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.89 or 0.07461864 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,453.50 or 0.99913096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00050366 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

