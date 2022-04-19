Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $20.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

VERX stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. Vertex has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,552.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 712.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vertex by 469.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

