Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2,470.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 399,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,114,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 972,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.