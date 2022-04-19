VideoCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $287,320.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

