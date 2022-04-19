Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

About Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.