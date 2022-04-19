Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.33.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.70. 5,017,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997,046. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.42 and its 200 day moving average is $215.53. Visa has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $412.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

