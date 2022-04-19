Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) & BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Critical Contrast

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vita Coco and BRC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.42 $19.01 million N/A N/A BRC $233.10 million 19.18 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vita Coco and BRC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 1 7 0 2.88 BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29

Vita Coco currently has a consensus target price of $15.43, indicating a potential upside of 58.89%. BRC has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential downside of 13.91%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than BRC.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A BRC N/A N/A -4.91%

Summary

Vita Coco beats BRC on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

