Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. 4,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 493,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth $526,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

