Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.98

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 435663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.

About Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

